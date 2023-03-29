Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Southeast Asia

Economic growth drives wealth creation in the Philippines

running-up-coins-Getty-960.jpg
Illustration: Getty

The Philippines has the potential to become a regional wealth management hub. The race is on among global and local private banks to attract – and keep - the country’s newly wealthy.

William Pesek
March 29, 2023
Share

Few private banking markets are growing as fast as the Philippines.

The ranks of those with more than $250,000 of investable wealth in southeast Asia’s sixth-biggest economy are expected to more than double by 2030 according to HSBC. Back in 2019, data and research provider Wealth-X tipped the Philippines to be among the top 10 fastest-growing markets for high net worth households.

“The pie is getting bigger,” Lizette Perez, head of Metrobank Private Wealth, tells Asiamoney. “Here in Manila, of course. But wealth is actually quite large in the provincial areas, and they’re not as covered.”

Lizette_Perez_Metrobank-960.jpg
Lizette Perez, Metrobank Private Wealth

Although the Philippines is starting from a low base – and is still plagued by poverty – several drivers are coming together all at once. One is the country’s enviable macroeconomic backdrop. Its economy grew an impressive 7.6%, year on year, in 2022, beating the government’s target of 6.5% to 7.5%. And despite the global turmoil, the Philippine central bank expects growth to exceed 6% this year, outpacing China yet again.

That GDP growth is also well above the average 4.3% that the IMF expects in southeast Asia’s major economies – and on a par with the 6.1%

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Southeast Asia Southeast AsiaPhilippinesAsiamoneyFeaturesWealthHSBC
Share
WP
William Pesek