Indonesia's best securities house 2023

Indo Premier Sekuritas is unique in Indonesia – the only local independent security house without the backing of the state, a large bank or a conglomerate.

Some might think this would hold the firm back, but Indo Premier, whose president director is Moleonoto The, has turned it into an advantage and secured a leading position across both debt and equity capital markets. It has become the investment bank of choice for many top clients, winning repeat mandates, while giving a boost to Indonesia’s bond and equity markets through innovation.

Indo Premier was third in the ECM bookrunning league table for 2022, with credits for $337 million and a market share of 13.9%, according to Dealogic. An important deal was GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s roughly $1.1 billion IPO in March 2022 – the world’s fifth-largest listing of the year at the time. The issuer was formed from the merger of ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia.

The deal, sold only to domestic investors in Indonesia, was successful. It was oversubscribed during book-building, and ended up soaring 13% from its IPO price on its listing debut.