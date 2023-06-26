Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AwardsBest Securities Houses Awards

Indonesia's best securities house 2023

June 27, 2023
Indo Premier Sekuritas

Moleonoto The, Indo Premier Sekuritas.jpg
Moleonoto The, Indo Premier Sekuritas

Indo Premier Sekuritas is unique in Indonesia – the only local independent security house without the backing of the state, a large bank or a conglomerate.

Some might think this would hold the firm back, but Indo Premier, whose president director is Moleonoto The, has turned it into an advantage and secured a leading position across both debt and equity capital markets. It has become the investment bank of choice for many top clients, winning repeat mandates, while giving a boost to Indonesia’s bond and equity markets through innovation.

Indo Premier was third in the ECM bookrunning league table for 2022, with credits for $337 million and a market share of 13.9%, according to Dealogic. An important deal was GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s roughly $1.1 billion IPO in March 2022 – the world’s fifth-largest listing of the year at the time. The issuer was formed from the merger of ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia.

The deal, sold only to domestic investors in Indonesia, was successful. It was oversubscribed during book-building, and ended up soaring 13% from its IPO price on its listing debut.

