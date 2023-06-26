Malaysia's best securities house 2023

AmInvestment Bank’s consistency is a big selling point, and it was clearly on show despite the tough market conditions over the past year.

Take the secondary market. AmInvestment Bank’s market shares for securities trading volume and for trading value in Malaysia were 4.01% and 5.33%, respectively, at the end of 2022, up from 3.16% and 4.03% at the end of 2021. This increase is no mean feat given that 30 or so brokers compete for business in the country’s securities market.

In the primary markets, too, AmInvestment Bank, led by CEO Tracy Chen, demonstrated its capabilities in debt, equity, and mergers and acquisitions with deals including the RM1.2 billion ($261 million) rights issue for oil firm Yinson Holdings; the RM233.7 million IPO of electronics maker Cape EMS; and the RM79.5 million listing of construction firm Vestland.

In DCM, AmInvestment can use its balance sheet strength to originate and finance deals. During Asiamoney’s awards period, it was the sole financial adviser to Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat’s RM5.5 billion acquisition of four highway concession companies, funded entirely through a sustainability sukuk.

In addition to its rights issue, Yinson also turned to AmInvestment when it wanted to sell a RM1 billion subordinated perpetual sukuk to refinance its debt.

In