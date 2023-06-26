Philippines's best securities house 2023

BPI Capital Corporation, the investment banking arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, played an important role in the country’s equity capital markets during Asiamoney’s awards period.

Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, it led four deals for league table credits of $146.7 million, ranking second in the ECM bookrunner league table behind UBS, according to Dealogic.

The trades included a $66 million block sale in AReit by Ayala Land in April 2022 and another $121 million sale in March 2023, as well as a $65 million rights issue for Globe Telecom and a $41 million sale of shares in Acen Corporation by Mermac. In all four deals, BPI Capital was one of two bookrunners (the other being UBS).

BPI Capital, led by president Chiqui Huang, is also strong in the debt market, originating and executing bonds in local and international currencies for clients. In the past year, it worked on a host of deals for some of the country’s leading conglomerates. These included: SM Prime Holdings’ P30 billion ($540 million) bond, which received orders worth four times the size of the bond; Ayala Corporation’s P15 billion deal and Ayala Land’s P33 billion bond; Filinvest Land’s P11.9