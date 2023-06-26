Taiwan's best securities house 2023

Tony Wang, Yuanta Securities Tony Wang, Yuanta Securities

Yuanta Securities’ investment banking franchise has had a good year.

During Asiamoney’s awards period of April 2022 to March 2023, Yuanta Securities ranked second among ECM bookrunners, with credits of $153 million from 12 deals, giving it a market share of 15.8%. China Development Financial Holding Corp, which had a market share of 17.35%, came first.

The largest of Yuanta Securities’ IPOs was for foundry-maker VisEra Technologies Company, which listed for $202 million in June 2022. The brokerage house, whose president is Tony Shen, played a critical role in the success of the IPO. By bringing both Yuanta Venture Capital and Yuanta Asia Investment on board as pre-IPO investors, it bolstered the issuer’s credentials and shareholder line-up.

It also helped to determine the most appropriate valuation for VisEra, whose IPO was done through an auction, during a sharp correction in Taiwan’s stock market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The result was solid demand during the auction and public subscription.

Another key deal from Yuanta Securities was the listing of PlayNitride. The start-up was the first to list on the Taiwan Innovation Board in August 2022, raising $19 million from a deal that was marketed through a full public book-building.

Yuanta