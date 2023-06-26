Thailand's best securities house 2023

Anuwat Ruamsuke, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Anuwat Ruamsuke, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities is the clear leader in Thailand’s investment banking and brokerage industry – just look at the numbers.

The brokerage, whose managing director and head of investment banking and capital markets group is Anuwat Ruamsuke, was top among ECM bookrunners in Thailand during the Asiamoney awards period, with a market share of 17% from four deals. This included the sizeable $954 million IPO of Thai Life Insurance and the $457 million listing of food and beverage firm Betagro.

Kiatnakin Phatra was also the sole bookrunner on Bumrungrad Hospital’s $335 million follow-on offering and sole lead on the $85 million sell-down from a shareholder in telecommunications firm One Enterprise.

From a financial point of view, the brokerage – which is a subsidiary of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank Public Company – had a solid 2022. Interest and dividend income at Kiatnakin Phatra was Bt65 million ($1.9 million), up from Bt27 million in 2021. Fees and services income fell about 25% to Bt53 million, but other operating income soared, from Bt2 million to Bt115 million.

