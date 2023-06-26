Vietnam's best securities house 2023

Vu Ngoc Anh, SSI Vu Ngoc Anh, SSI

As a full-service securities house in Vietnam, SSI Securities’ offerings span investment banking, institutional and retail brokerage, equity research and asset management. SSI Securities stands out across all four business lines, making it Asiamoney’s choice for best securities house in Vietnam in 2023.

For example, it is one of the first ports of call for capital market and investment banking mandates. In 2022, it worked on five ECM deals which were worth more than $90 million in total, as well as seven debt deals worth $365 million in total, and one M&A trade for $26 million.

For brokerage, it captured a 9.84% share of the market on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange last year and a 6.89% share of the market on the Hanoi bourse.

It boasted revenues of $283 million in 2022, higher than most of its peers. It reported profit before tax of $92 million, comfortably beating all of its rivals to become the most profitable securities firm in the country in 2022.

One reason for its outperformance is the management’s ability to think ahead and be nimble.