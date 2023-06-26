Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2023

About the Best Bank Awards

Each issue of Asiamoney contains in-depth reports and banking awards in up to eight markets in Asia.

Our aim is to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

The categories under consideration are: best domestic bank; best international bank; best investment bank; best corporate bank; best bank for SMEs; best bank for digital solutions; best Islamic bank; best bank for ESG; best bank for CSR; best bank for diversity & inclusion.

Asiamoney’s award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by our editorial committee.