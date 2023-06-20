Lawsuits paint new picture for AT1 market’s Asia prospects

When UBS rescued Credit Suisse in a hastily orchestrated government takeover in March, the controversial write-off of $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse’s additional tier-1 bonds led to heavy losses for high net-worth individuals and family offices in Asia and a spectacular fall from grace for this higher-yielding but risky product.

AT1 bonds are contingent convertibles that are a hybrid of debt and equity. This type of debt has long been popular with Asia’s private banks, which snapped them up for their ultra-wealthy clients because of the juicy yields on offer.