Thailand’s cash splash will be a digital payments landmark
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s cash splash will be a digital payments landmark

November 30, 2023

Thailand wants to give almost every adult in the country money through a digital wallet. It’s an interesting step towards bringing digital finance to the mainstream.

Thai-baht-bundles-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

An interesting social and digital experiment is set to unfold in Thailand – but it rests upon delivering a tricky election promise.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin took power in August, perhaps assisted by an election pledge to distribute money to ordinary Thais through digital wallets. In November, Srettha spelled out how the policy would work: an outlay of Bt500 billion ($14 billion), equivalent to 3% of GDP, distributed to anyone earning less than Bt70,000 or with less than Bt500,000 in bank savings, which equates to about 50 million citizens. Each will get Bt10,000 ($280).

But there’s a condition: that money must then be spent, starting within six months of receipt, on food, consumer products and non-alcoholic beverages, and only within the recipient’s electoral districts.

The idea, therefore, is not to encourage savings but spending and economic growth. It’s classic stimulus – though perhaps oddly timed in an inflationary environment, and a measure that will widen the fiscal deficit.


To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Topics

Southeast Asia LeadersAsia PacificThailandPaymentsOpinion