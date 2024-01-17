Reforms and China woes put ‘lucky’ Japan back on the map
Reforms and China woes put ‘lucky’ Japan back on the map

Japan-flag-paint-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Many factors explain Japan’s renewed allure to global corporate and financial institutions. Inbound FDI is rising, with local stock prices regularly hitting record highs. Is the economy’s long-awaited renaissance a passing phase or here to stay?

Elliot Wilson
January 17, 2024

For Japan, 2023 was not perfect by any means. But it was as good a year as Asia’s second-largest economy has enjoyed in a long time.

Jump to:

  • The role of reform

    • The IMF tips the economy to have grown 2% last year, the highest figure since 2010. After years of deflation or very low inflation, price growth is back on the agenda. Inflation averaged 3.4% over the 12 months to the end of November 2023.

    More shockingly, thanks to rising corporate earnings and a cheap currency less vulnerable to foreign-exchange oscillations, share prices are once again heading in the right direction.

    On January 15, the Topix index, a broad measure of Japanese stocks, broke through the 2,500-mark for the first time. The same day, the Nikkei 225 stock average, busy notching a series of record highs, flirted with the 36,000-mark, a further sign of the premium global investors currently place on local equities.

    Policymakers still face plenty of challenges ahead. After a strong start to 2023, growth contracted 2.9%

    EW
