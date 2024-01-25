More haste, less speed? The rush to T+1 could cause disruption for years to come
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

More haste, less speed? The rush to T+1 could cause disruption for years to come

Tplus1-illo-960.jpg
Illustration: Peter Crowther

It is not hard to find short-term worries over global markets’ state of readiness for the US’s transition to one-day settlement in late May. But even if the UK, Europe and those Asian markets still using two-day settlement can adapt to the shift in the longer term, they will also face intense pressure to lessen their dislocation from the US cycle by copying its move. Many also fear the ultimate end-game of same-day or even instant settlement.

Mark Baker
January 25, 2024

Related reading

First it was the end of Libor, back in 2021 and again in 2023. Now, in 2024, many markets have a new and potentially even more disruptive challenge to negotiate. On May 28, the US, Canada and Mexico will move from a two-day settlement period for securities transactions to just one day after trade date, what the industry calls T+1.

The change was formalised by the adoption of a rule by the US Securities and Exchanges Commission back in February 2023, a move that started the clock on one of the most far-reaching changes to have been attempted in global markets.

Some industry professionals at the sharp end of the transition do not sound confident that things will be entirely smooth.

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Topics

FeaturesUnited StatesNorth AmericaCanadaMexicoUnited KingdomWestern EuropeAsia PacificRegulationCapital Markets
MB
Mark Baker
Gift this article