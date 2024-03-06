When will Korean banks learn their lesson?
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Northeast Asia

When will Korean banks learn their lesson?

Larissa Ku
March 07, 2024

In the wake of heavy losses and mis-selling to retail investors, there is an urgent need for an overhaul of risk management in the banking sector.

Larissa Ku banner Asia 1920.jpg

The year of the dragon opened with a brief rally on Hong Kong's stock market, which then slumped back into its familiar malaise. Korean investors, with substantial stakes in structured products pegged to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI), are watching nervously.

The figures reveal the extent of their concern. Over W19.3 trillion ($11.7 billion) of equity-linked securities (ELS) linked to the HSCEI – which tracks the largest Chinese corporates listed in Hong Kong – have been issued in Korea. Domestic banks have sold 82% of them.

The bulk of them are maturing this year and the current loss rate hovers at around 50%: as of January 26, four banks – Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana and NongHyup – had confirmed investor losses totalling W312.1 billion, out of the W588.8 billion-worth of products they sold.

Heakyu Chang, senior director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings Korea, says that while losses would not directly affect the credit ratings of Korean banks, some may face hefty compensation demands, denting their profitability.

He forecasts tighter regulatory oversight on product sales, which could reduce banks’ commission and fee income.

A


To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Topics

ColumnsAsia PacificSouth KoreaHong KongRegulationOpinionCapital Markets
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
SENIOR REPORTER FOR ASIA
Gift this article