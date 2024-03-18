Deutsche Bank is the big Asean winner as trade flows shift
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Asiamoney

Deutsche Bank is the big Asean winner as trade flows shift

jakarta-cityscape-pixabay-960.jpg
Jakarta, Indonesia: The country is a key growth market for Deutsche Bank | Photo: Pixabay

The German lender’s decision to put its chips on southeast Asia is paying off handsomely. Under the leadership of Asia CEO Alexander von zur Mühlen, Deutsche Bank has doubled its capital in Vietnam and Indonesia, with more to come, moved a host of global roles to the region, and has seen Asean eclipse its India and China business in terms of growth and absolute numbers.

Elliot Wilson
March 18, 2024

Rewind to the pre-Covid era, and you find Deutsche Bank at a crossroads. In July 2019, just over a year after being named chief executive, Christian Sewing described plans to transform the German lender as “nothing short of” a complete reinvention. Senior executives were axed. Entire businesses were closed.

Speed read:

  • Deutsche Bank’s decision to bet on the rise of Asean is paying off
  • Capital allocation in Vietnam and Indonesia has doubled with more likely to come
  • Shifting production from China has boosted demand for trade services
  • Key global roles have moved to Singapore

    • The corporate bank was once again placed at the heart of the operation.

    “This is the business that we were founded for,” Sewing said, pledging to make it “stronger than ever before”.

    Today, only those with the hardest of hearts could deny that he has delivered on his promises. The bank’s shares have since risen 86%. In 2023, Euromoney named Sewing our Banker of the Year, lauding his bold, clear-eyed strategy and Deutsche’s newfound resilience.

    In

    To unlock this article

    Register for free access Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    FeaturesAsia PacificIndiaChinaGermanyDeutsche BankTrade Finance
    EW
    Elliot Wilson
    Gift this article