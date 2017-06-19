Asiamoney Offshore RMB Poll 2017: Press release
Asiamoney has released the results of its sixth Offshore RMB Survey. HSBC retains its indisputable position at the top, followed by Standard Chartered and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Other findings:
HSBC overall winner for sixth year in a row
No change in top 5 ranking
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ reduces gap with Standard Chartered
China Construction Bank re-enters top 10
Offshore renminbi market going through a new phase
Renminbi depreciation leads to new challenges, but also opportunities
|
Best overall offshore RMB products/services
|
2017
|
2016
|
Firm
|
%
|
1
|
1
|
HSBC
|
45.46%
|
2
|
2
|
Standard Chartered
|
12.37%
|
3
|
3
|
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
|
12.18%
Detailed analysis of the results: “Can Anyone catch HSBC in RMB?”
Full results are available here
About the Offshore RMB Survey
Asiamoney’s sixth Offshore RMB Survey assessed the best offshore RMB services providers across the Asia-Pacific region, as voted by clients from around the world. Existing users of offshore RMB services, such as corporates, financial institutions and investors, were invited to participate in this survey.
Participants could vote in 11 categories. A total of 2,379 valid responses from 2,035 different companies were received across various industries, up 370 responses from last year’s results.
This survey will also appear in Asiamoney’s June print edition.
For more information regarding this and other Asiamoney surveys, please contact Harris Fan, head of Asiamoney surveys, harris.fan@asiamoney.com