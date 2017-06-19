The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

Asiamoney Offshore RMB Poll 2017: Press release

June 19, 2017
Asiamoney has released the results of its sixth Offshore RMB Survey. HSBC retains its indisputable position at the top, followed by Standard Chartered and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.



Other findings:



  • HSBC overall winner for sixth year in a row

  • No change in top 5 ranking

  • Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ reduces gap with Standard Chartered

  • China Construction Bank re-enters top 10

  • Offshore renminbi market going through a new phase

  • Renminbi depreciation leads to new challenges, but also opportunities







Best overall offshore RMB products/services

2017

2016

Firm

%

1

1

HSBC

45.46%

2

2

Standard Chartered

12.37%

3

3

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

12.18%


Detailed analysis of the results: “Can Anyone catch HSBC in RMB?”

Full results are available here



About the Offshore RMB Survey

Asiamoney’s sixth Offshore RMB Survey assessed the best offshore RMB services providers across the Asia-Pacific region, as voted by clients from around the world. Existing users of offshore RMB services, such as corporates, financial institutions and investors, were invited to participate in this survey.

Participants could vote in 11 categories. A total of 2,379 valid responses from 2,035 different companies were received across various industries, up 370 responses from last year’s results.

This survey will also appear in Asiamoney’s June print edition.

For more information regarding this and other Asiamoney surveys, please contact Harris Fan, head of Asiamoney surveys, harris.fan@asiamoney.com 

