Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2017: India
India
Brokerage
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|21.38%
|2
|Ambit Capital
|14.09%
|3
|Edelweiss Securities
|13.01%
|Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|15.27%
|2
|CLSA
|14.14%
|3
|Ambit Capital
|11.36%
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|10.27%
|2
|Ambit Capital
|8.79%
|3
|Motilal Oswal
|8.69%
|Top
Individual
|Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sanjeev Prasad
|Kotak Securities
|20.33%
|Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rajeev Malik
|CLSA
|16.17%
|Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gautam Chhaochharia
|UBS
|6.72%
|Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hitesh Goel
|Kotak Securities
|8.02%
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|M.B. Mahesh
|Kotak Securities
|10.31%
|Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Niket Shah
|Motilal Oswal
|32.81%
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|7.12%
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vivek Maheshwari
|CLSA
|9.92%
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bharat Parekh
|CLSA
|7.61%
|Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nischint Chawathe
|Kotak Securities
|13.37%
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vikash Jain
|CLSA
|10.38%
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chirag Talati
|Kotak Securities
|12.55%
|Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Santosh Singh
|Haitong International
|16.79%
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pinakin Parekh
|JP Morgan
|4.16%
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Samar Sarda
|Kotak Securities
|19.29%
|Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|21.94%
|Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|9.47%
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Spark Capital
|14.85%
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|19.55%
|Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bhavin Gandhi
|B&K Securities
|9.65%
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Murtuza Arsiwalla
|Kotak Securities
|9.01%
|Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sujay Kamath
|CLSA
|3.29%
|2
|Kishor Binwal
|Phillip Capital
|3.04%
|3
|Priyanka Agrawal
|Kotak Securities
|2.05%
|Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Viraf Mehta
|CLSA
|3.87%
|2
|Mihir Doshi
|CLSA
|3.66%
|3
|Jaideep Anand
|Ambit Capital
|2.92%
|Top