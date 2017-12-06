The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
South Asia

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2017: India

December 05, 2017
Share
Asiamoney-brokers-poll-2017-200

Best local brokerage

Request bespoke data

The expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase.


Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

India

Brokerage

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 21.38%
2 Ambit Capital 14.09%
3 Edelweiss Securities 13.01%
Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 15.27%
2 CLSA 14.14%
3 Ambit Capital 11.36%
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 10.27%
2 Ambit Capital 8.79%
3 Motilal Oswal 8.69%
Top

Individual

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities  20.33%
Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rajeev Malik CLSA  16.17%
Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gautam Chhaochharia UBS  6.72%
Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities  8.02%
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities  10.31%
Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Niket Shah Motilal Oswal  32.81%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  7.12%
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vivek Maheshwari CLSA  9.92%
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bharat Parekh CLSA  7.61%
Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities  13.37%
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vikash Jain CLSA  10.38%
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities  12.55%
Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Santosh Singh Haitong International  16.79%
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Pinakin Parekh JP Morgan  4.16%
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Samar Sarda Kotak Securities  19.29%
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  21.94%
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  9.47%
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Soumitra Chatterjee Spark Capital  14.85%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  19.55%
Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bhavin Gandhi B&K Securities  9.65%
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Murtuza Arsiwalla Kotak Securities  9.01%
Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sujay Kamath CLSA  3.29%
2 Kishor Binwal Phillip Capital  3.04%
3 Priyanka Agrawal Kotak Securities  2.05%
Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Viraf Mehta CLSA  3.87%
2 Mihir Doshi CLSA  3.66%
3 Jaideep Anand Ambit Capital  2.92%
Top

Tags

South Asia Asia PacificIndiaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree