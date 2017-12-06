Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2017: India

The expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

India

Brokerage

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities 21.38% 2 Ambit Capital 14.09% 3 Edelweiss Securities 13.01% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities 15.27% 2 CLSA 14.14% 3 Ambit Capital 11.36% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 10.27% 2 Ambit Capital 8.79% 3 Motilal Oswal 8.69% Top

Individual