The Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018

March 23, 2018
National Australia Bank and Asiamoney invites all fixed income investors in Asia and Europe to participate in the Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018. The online poll will take only five to 10 minutes to complete.

Respondents will receive a free online copy of the report containing the survey results, as well as free print copies of Asiamoney magazine this year. 



The poll opened at 9:00am Hong Kong time on Monday, March 19. Please submit your answers as soon as possible and no later than 19:00 HKT/12:00 BST on Friday April 20, 2018. 



If you have any questions regarding the survey, or are interested in participating in the next poll, please do not hesitate to contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or on +852 2912 8037. 



*All responses will be kept in the strictest confidence and will remain non-attributable to you or your organization.  







