Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2018: Market leader (non-financial institutions)
Best domestic cash manager by market
Best regional cash manager by company turnover
Best regional cash manager
|Asia Pacific
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|Bank of China
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|5
|Citi
|4
|7
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
|5
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|6
|6
|China Construction Bank
|7
|17
|Standard Chartered
|8
|3
|DBS Bank
|9
|9
|Agricultural Bank of China
|10
|13
|UOB
|11
|12
|BNP Paribas
|12
|15
|China Merchants Bank
|13
|20
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|14
|16
|China Citic Bank
|15
|28
|OCBC Bank
|16
|-
|Postal Savings Bank of China
|17
|23
|JPMorgan
|18
|22
|ANZ Banking Group
|19
|30
|BNI
|20
|74
|HD Bank
Best domestic cash manager by market
|Australia
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Westpac
|3
|3
|NAB
|Bangladesh
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Standard Chartered
|China
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|6
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
|4
|5
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|13
|Citi
|6
|7
|China Construction Bank
|7
|4
|DBS Bank
|8
|9
|Agricultural Bank of China
|9
|11
|China Merchants Bank
|10
|16
|Standard Chartered
|Hong Kong
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|1
|DBS Bank
|3
|6
|Citi
|India
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|6
|Citi
|3
|3
|BNP Paribas
|4
|4
|HDFC
|5
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|6
|10
|Standard Chartered
|7
|8
|ICICI
|8
|9
|State Bank of India
|9
|14
|IDBI Bank
|10
|7
|DBS Bank
|Indonesia
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|3
|BNI
|3
|1
|Bank Mandiri
|Japan
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|Mizuho Bank
|2
|2
|MUFG Bank
|3
|4
|Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|Korea
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|10
|Standard Chartered
|3
|3
|KEB Hana Bank
|Macao
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|-
|HSBC
|Malaysia
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|10
|Citi
|3
|5
|CIMB
|Philippines
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|7
|Citi
|2
|4
|HSBC
|3
|2
|BDO
|Singapore
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|3
|HSBC
|2
|1
|UOB
|3
|2
|DBS Bank
|Sri Lanka
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|6
|Hatton National Bank
|2
|3
|Standard Chartered
|3
|1
|HSBC
|Taiwan
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|7
|Citi
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|2
|DBS Bank
|Thailand
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|Siam Commercial Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|9
|Citi
|Vietnam
|2018
|2017
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|6
|Citi
|3
|-
|HD Bank
Best regional cash manager by company turnover
|Asia Pacific
|>$100bln
|2018
|Bank
|1
|Citi
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Standard Chartered
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|HSBC
|$25bln to $99.9bln
|2018
|Bank
|1
|Bank of China
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Citi
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
|6
|China Construction Bank
|7
|Standard Chartered
|8
|UOB
|9
|OCBC Bank
|$2.5bln to $24.99bln
|2018
|Bank
|1
|Bank of China
|2
|HSBC
|3
|DBS Bank
|4
|Citi
|5
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
|6
|China Construction Bank
|7
|Agricultural Bank of China
|8
|Deutsche Bank
|9
|BNP Paribas
|10
|China Merchants Bank
|11
|Standard Chartered
|12
|China Citic Bank
|13
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|14
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|15
|Industrial Bank
|16
|ANZ Banking Group
|17
|Bank of Communications
|18
|Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
