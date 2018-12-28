The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2018: Market leader (non-financial institutions)

December 28, 2018
Share

.

AM_Cash_Management_18 
© 2018 
 
Results index

Request bespoke data 

Best regional cash manager

Best domestic cash manager by market

Best regional cash manager by company turnover



Best regional cash manager

Asia Pacific
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 Bank of China
2 2 HSBC
3 5 Citi
4 7 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
5 4 Deutsche Bank
6 6 China Construction Bank
7 17 Standard Chartered
8 3 DBS Bank
9 9 Agricultural Bank of China
10 13 UOB
11 12 BNP Paribas
12 15 China Merchants Bank
13 20 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
14 16 China Citic Bank
15 28 OCBC Bank
16 - Postal Savings Bank of China
17 23 JPMorgan
18 22 ANZ Banking Group
19 30 BNI
20 74 HD Bank
Back to top

Best domestic cash manager by market

Australia
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Westpac
3 3 NAB
Back to top
Bangladesh
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Standard Chartered
Back to top
China
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Bank of China
3 6 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
4 5 Deutsche Bank
5 13 Citi
6 7 China Construction Bank
7 4 DBS Bank
8 9 Agricultural Bank of  China
9 11 China Merchants Bank
10 16 Standard Chartered
Back to top
Hong Kong
2018 2017 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 1 DBS Bank
3 6 Citi
Back to top
India
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 6 Citi
3 3 BNP Paribas
4 4 HDFC
5 2 Deutsche Bank
6 10 Standard Chartered
7 8 ICICI
8 9 State Bank of India
9 14 IDBI Bank
10 7 DBS Bank
Back to top
Indonesia
2018 2017 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 3 BNI
3 1 Bank Mandiri
Back to top
Japan
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 Mizuho Bank
2 2 MUFG Bank
3 4 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Back to top
Korea
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 10 Standard Chartered
3 3 KEB Hana Bank
Back to top
Macao
2018 2017 Bank
1 - HSBC
Back to top
Malaysia
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 10 Citi
3 5 CIMB
Back to top
Philippines
2018 2017 Bank
1 7 Citi
2 4 HSBC
3 2 BDO
Back to top
Singapore
2018 2017 Bank
1 3 HSBC
2 1 UOB
3 2 DBS Bank
Back to top
Sri Lanka
2018 2017 Bank
1 6 Hatton National Bank
2 3 Standard Chartered
3 1 HSBC
Back to top
Taiwan
2018 2017 Bank
1 7 Citi
2 1 HSBC
3 2 DBS Bank
Back to top
Thailand
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 Siam Commercial Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 9 Citi
Back to top
Vietnam
2018 2017 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 6 Citi
3 - HD Bank
Back to top

Best regional cash manager by company turnover

Asia Pacific
>$100bln
2018 Bank
1 Citi
2 Bank of China
3 Standard Chartered
4 Deutsche Bank
5 HSBC
Back to top
$25bln to $99.9bln
2018 Bank
1 Bank of China
2 HSBC
3 Citi
4 Deutsche Bank
5 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
6 China Construction Bank
7 Standard Chartered
8 UOB
9 OCBC Bank
Back to top
$2.5bln to $24.99bln
2018 Bank
1 Bank of China
2 HSBC
3 DBS Bank
4 Citi
5 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
6 China Construction Bank
7 Agricultural Bank of China
8 Deutsche Bank
9 BNP Paribas
10 China Merchants Bank
11 Standard Chartered
12 China Citic Bank
13 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
14 Bank of China (Hong Kong)
15 Industrial Bank
16 ANZ Banking Group
17 Bank of Communications
18 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
   Back to top



Tags

Polls Asia PacificTransaction ServicesCash Management SurveyCash ManagementSurveysAsiamoney Cash Management SurveyAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree