Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2018: Best service (financial institutions)

December 28, 2018
Best service (financial institutions)

Asia Pacific
All transactions
2018 Bank CSAT score, %
1 HSBC 25.1
2 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 21
3 DBS Bank 20.7
4 Citi 17.3
5 JPMorgan 14.8
6 BNP Paribas 12.2
7 Bank of China 12
8 ANZ Banking Group 11.4
9 UOB 9.4
10 Deutsche Bank 6.1
11 Standard Chartered 3.3
12 MUFG Bank 1.8
13 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1
14 HD Bank 0.2

* The CSAT (customer satisfaction) score is calculated using the results of the service priority questions in the qualitative part of the survey. 

