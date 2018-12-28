Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2018: Best service (financial institutions)
Best service (financial institutions)
|Asia Pacific
|All transactions
|2018
|Bank
|CSAT score, %
|1
|HSBC
|25.1
|2
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|21
|3
|DBS Bank
|20.7
|4
|Citi
|17.3
|5
|JPMorgan
|14.8
|6
|BNP Paribas
|12.2
|7
|Bank of China
|12
|8
|ANZ Banking Group
|11.4
|9
|UOB
|9.4
|10
|Deutsche Bank
|6.1
|11
|Standard Chartered
|3.3
|12
|MUFG Bank
|1.8
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|1
|14
|HD Bank
|0.2
* The CSAT (customer satisfaction) score is calculated using the results of the service priority questions in the qualitative part of the survey.