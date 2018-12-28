Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2018: Best service (financial institutions)

Best service (financial institutions)

Asia Pacific All transactions 2018 Bank CSAT score, % 1 HSBC 25.1 2 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 21 3 DBS Bank 20.7 4 Citi 17.3 5 JPMorgan 14.8 6 BNP Paribas 12.2 7 Bank of China 12 8 ANZ Banking Group 11.4 9 UOB 9.4 10 Deutsche Bank 6.1 11 Standard Chartered 3.3 12 MUFG Bank 1.8 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1 14 HD Bank 0.2

* The CSAT (customer satisfaction) score is calculated using the results of the service priority questions in the qualitative part of the survey.