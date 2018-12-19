The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

Equity: Stock Connect bourses agree on dual-class shares

By Jonathan Breen
December 19, 2018
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its counterparts in Shanghai and Shenzhen will include companies with dual-class shares on the southbound trading of Stock Connect, after reaching a deal.

HKEX-logo-R-780



Stock Connect’s bourses are working to put together a set of rules governing dual-class share trading, which they expect to implement by mid 2019, according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in early December 2018.

“The Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and [HKEx] jointly announce that they have reached a consensus on the detailed arrangement for the inclusion of companies with weighted voting rights in southbound trading of Stock Connect,” says the announcement. “The three exchanges will promptly work on formulating relevant rules, and will announce them to the market after completing the necessary procedures.”

Charles-Li-HKEX-R-160x186

Charles Li, HKEx

The Hong Kong exchange, under Charles Li, only amended its regulations to allow the listing of shares with weighted voting rights (WVRs) in April 2018. 




