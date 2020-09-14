Brokers Poll Voting

** The voting period for Asiamoney’s 2020 Brokers Poll has concluded. Results will be published in December 2020 (issue four).**
• Strategist • Best for overall services in hedge fund
• Best for overall services in prime broking
METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:
The poll covers the following sections:
Regional (Asia ex-Australia & Japan)
Australia
Bangladesh
China (A & B shares)
China (H-shares, Red chips, P-shares)
Hong Kong (local, non-China)
India
Indonesia
Japan
Korea
Malaysia
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
Hedge Funds
Prime Broking
1) REGIONAL SECTION (ASIA EX-AUSTRALIA & JAPAN)
To qualify for the regional categories, participating firms, analysts and sales personnel need to service three or more countries/independent markets. For the purpose of this poll, Hong Kong is considered an extension of the mainland China market. For example, for Chinese brokers and their staff to be considered regional, they must service two additional markets beyond mainland China and Hong Kong.
Regional Equity Sales
• Best overall regional sales
• Best regional sales people
• Best regional sales traders
• Best regional brokerages for execution
Regional Equity Research
The industries covered are those given the highest weighting in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index as of April 2020. The poll will be producing individual and team rankings for the following industries.
• Economist
• Quantitative / technical
• Automobiles & components
• Banks
• Casinos & gaming
• Consumer discretionary
• Consumer staples
• Diversified financials
• Energy
• Healthcare
• Industrial (i.e. conglomerates/capital goods)
• Insurance
• Materials
• Real estate
• Semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
• Software, Internet & service
• Technology hardware & equipment
• Telecommunication services
• Transportation
• Utilities
2) HEDGE FUND SECTION
3) PRIME BROKING SECTION
4) COUNTRY/MARKET SECTIONS
Australia, Bangladesh, China (A&B shares), China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips), Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam