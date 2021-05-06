Retail Brokers Poll Voting

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll invites retail investors from across Asia to assess their stock brokers. The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s best retail brokers in each market.

The on-line questionnaire is brief and takes between 2-3 minutes to complete.

VOTING BEGINS TUESDAY, 1 JUNE 2021

Voting ends Friday, 6 August 2021.

The detailed results will be published in the December issue of Asiamoney in print and online.

A PDF of the questionnaire and marketing deliverables are available upon request for brokers who wish to invite their clients to vote for them.

For more information about this poll or the questionnaire please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com.