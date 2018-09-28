Sponsored Content | DBS

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

    DBS’s journey to becoming the best bank in the world through digital and cultural transformation
    September 28, 2018
    Since 2014, DBS’s transformation has been nothing short of impressive. Nearly every aspect of the way it operates and how it interacts with customers has been digitalized.
    The enduring role of banks in a digital world
    November 09, 2017
    Global technology companies have changed many industries and banking has not been immune from this digital onslaught. But banks themselves have maintained their central role in a world increasingly dominated by tech companies. The key advantages banks have over technology companies include the solidity of branches, brand loyalty, and national purpose. Banks also have zero tolerance towards failure. Tech companies do many things well, and banks need to learn from them if they are to maintain their central position.
