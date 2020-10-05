Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2018

About the Best Bank Awards

Each issue of Asiamoney contains in-depth reports and banking awards in up to six markets in Asia-Pacific.

Our aim is to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

The categories under consideration are: best domestic bank; best corporate and investment bank; best private bank (best for premium banking services in select markets); best international bank; best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises; best digital bank; best bank for corporate social responsibility; best for microfinance.

Asiamoney’s award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by our editorial committee. Our senior editors also visited each country or territory to meet leading bankers and gather client and competitor feedback.