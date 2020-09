Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2020

The results recognise 140 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market. More than 880 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting, which concluded on July 10.

In total, over 4,602 votes were received for publically listed companies across 11 markets in Asia.

Overall winners by market

Market Company China Ping An Insurance Hong Kong China Unicom India Bharti Airtel Indonesia Astra International Japan Shiseido Korea Samsung Electronics Malaysia Tenaga Nasional Pakistan MCB Bank The Philippines (tie) = Bloomberry Resorts The Philippines (tie) = Globe Telecom Singapore DBS Taiwan Wistron NeWeb Thailand Advanced Info Service Vietnam FPT

Winners by sector in each market