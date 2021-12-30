Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2021

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 17 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers. The survey received over 27,173 valid non-financial institution responses this year.

Respondents were asked to indicate which three banks they used most for their cash management services and to rate them from unsatisfactory to exceptional across a range of categories – making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.