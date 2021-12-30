The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Cash Management Survey

Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2021

December 31, 2021
Share

Asia’s best cash management banks are revealed in a survey from Asiamoney and its sister publication Euromoney

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 17 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers. The survey received over 27,173 valid non-financial institution responses this year.

Respondents were asked to indicate which three banks they used most for their cash management services and to rate them from unsatisfactory to exceptional across a range of categories – making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.


As voted by corporations

Tags

Cash Management Survey Asia PacificSurveysAsiamoney Cash Management SurveyAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree