Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2021 Methodology

May 05, 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invites institutional investors from around the world to assess their sell-side brokerage firms for Asian equities.

The detailed results will be published in the December issue of Asiamoney in print and online.

METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:

The poll covers the following markets:

Regional

  

Asia (ex Australia & Japan)
   

Domestic

  

Australia

Malaysia

Bangladesh

Pakistan

China (A&B shares)

Philippines

Hong Kong SAR

Singapore

India

Sri Lanka

Indonesia

Taiwan

Japan

Thailand

Korea

Vietnam

REGIONAL CATEGORIES:

To qualify for the regional categories, a brokerage must have significant research and sales presence in at least three of the following three key regions in Asia: Greater China, the rest of North Asia (particularly Korea or Japan), South Asia or Southeast Asia.

Regional and Overall Brokerages

  • Best regional brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) *

  • Best regional research (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

  • Best regional sales (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

  • Most transformed brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) **

    * Calculated by adding together the Best Regional Research and Best Regional Sales scores. ** Domestic market weightings are not used for this ranking.

Regional Sales and Research Analysts

  • Research

  • Best regional strategist

  • Best regional economist

  • Best regional quantitative / technical analyst

  • Best regional automobiles & components analyst

  • Best regional banks analyst

  • Best regional casinos & gaming analyst

  • Best regional consumer discretionary analyst

  • Best regional consumer staples analyst

  • Best regional diversified financials analyst

  • Best regional energy analyst

  • Best regional healthcare analyst

  • Best regional industrial analyst

  • Best regional insurance analyst

  • Best regional materials analyst

  • Best regional real estate analyst

  • Best regional semiconductors & semiconductor equipment analyst

  • Best regional software, Internet & service analyst

  • Best regional technology hardware & equipment analyst

  • Best regional telecommunication services analyst

  • Best regional transportation analyst

  • Best regional utilities analyst

  • Sales

  • Best regional salesperson

  • Best regional sales trader

Hedge Fund Services and Prime Broking Services

  • Best for overall services in hedge fund

  • Best for overall services in prime broking

DOMESTIC CATEGORIES:

Brokerages

  • Best domestic brokerage

  • Best international brokerage

  • Best for overall research

  • Best for overall sales

  • Best for corporate access

  • Best for execution

    Calculated by adding together the Best Overall Research and Best Overall Sales scores in the respective domestic market

Individuals

  • Best economist

  • Best strategist

  • Best analyst for small/mid-caps

  • Best analyst per sector in the most frequently traded industries in that market

  • Best sales persons

  • Best sales traders

CALCULATION OF RESULTS:

Points for place

For all categories, a first place vote rewards three points; second place two points and third place one point.

One firm – one vote

To avoid any one institution having more influence than others of equal size, multiple responses are fractioned according to the total number received from that one institution.

AUM weightings

Each response is weighted according to the institution’s approximate asset size (total unleveraged Asian equity funds under management) in Asia-Pacific. Hedge fund firms will be weighted at six times their assets to reflect their higher turnover rate. The following table details the weightings according to asset size:

Asset size ($million) Multiplied by
<50 0.5
50 - 200  1
201 - 500  4
501 - 2,000  8
2,001 - 5,000  12
5,001 - 10,000  16
>10,000 20

Domestic market weightings

For regional rankings, a domestic market weighting is used to compare brokerages as a whole in the region. The MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index (as of April 2021) is used as a guide to achieve this. The rationale is that the importance of markets varies across the region, so the points a brokerage receives in major markets should be weighted more than the points it receives in smaller markets. A similar sector weighting system is used to address the importance of the sectors within the region. Please refer to the following tables for a mathematical breakdown:

Domestic markets

70.00%

Multiplied by

- China (A&B shares)

4.13%

0.66

- Hong Kong (Local, H-shares, other)

25.58%

4.09

- India

8.80%

1.41

- Indonesia

1.11%

0.18

- Korea

12.16%

1.95

- Malaysia

1.25%

0.20

- Philippines

0.59%

0.09

- Singapore

2.04%

0.33

- Taiwan

12.62%

2.02

- Thailand

1.72%

0.27

 

Regional research

30.00%

Multiplied by

Strategy

3.00%

0.48

Economics

2.00%

0.32

Quantitative

1.00%

0.16

 

  

 

Automobiles & Components

0.69%

0.11

Banks

2.95%

0.47

Casinos & Gaming

0.19%

0.03

Consumer Discretionary

1.40%

0.22

Consumer Staples

1.32%

0.21

Diversified Financials

0.85%

0.14

Energy

0.69%

0.11

Health Care

1.20%

0.19

Industrials

1.11%

0.18

Insurance

1.28%

0.20

Materials

1.26%

0.20

Real Estate

1.08%

0.17

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

2.85%

0.46

Software, Internet & Services

2.88%

0.46

Technology Hardware & Equipment

2.86%

0.46

Telecommunication Services

0.48%

0.08

Transportation

0.29%

0.05

Utilities

0.63%

0.10
     

Regional sales

30.00%

Multiplied by

Overall sales services

30.00%

4.8
 

 

 

Research sector classifications:

SECTOR INDUSTRY
AUTOMOBILES & COMPONENTS AUTO COMPONENTS
AUTOMOBILES
BANKS COMMERCIAL BANKS
THRIFTS & MORTGAGE FINANCE
CASINOS & GAMING CASINOS & GAMING
CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY HOUSEHOLD DURABLES
LEISURE EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
TEXTILES, APPAREL & LUXURY GOODS
HOTELS, RESTAURANTS & LEISURE
DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER SERVICES
MEDIA
DISTRIBUTORS
INTERNET & CATALOG RETAIL
MULTILINE RETAIL
SPECIALTY RETAIL
CONSUMER STAPLES FOOD & STAPLES RETAILING
BEVERAGES
FOOD PRODUCTS
TOBACCO
HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS
PERSONAL PRODUCTS
DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES
CONSUMER FINANCE
CAPITAL MARKETS
ENERGY ENERGY EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS
HEALTH CARE HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES
HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SERVICES
HEALTH CARE TECHNOLOGY
BIOTECHNOLOGY
PHARMACEUTICALS
LIFE SCIENCES TOOLS & SERVICES
INDUSTRIALS
(CONGLOMERATES/CAPITAL GOODS) 		 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BUILDING PRODUCTS
CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING
ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
INDUSTRIAL CONGLOMERATES
MACHINERY
TRADING COMPANIES & DISTRIBUTORS
INSURANCE INSURANCE
MATERIALS CHEMICALS
CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
CONTAINERS & PACKAGING
METALS & MINING
PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS
REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (REITS)
REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT
SEMICONDUCTORS &
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT		 SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT
SOFTWARE, INTERNET & SERVICES INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
IT SERVICES
SOFTWARE
TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE & EQUIPMENT COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT
COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS
ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, INSTRUMENTS & COMPONENTS
OFFICE ELECTRONICS
TELECOMMUMICATION SERVICES DIVERSIFIED TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
TRANSPORTATION AIR FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
AIRLINES
MARINE
ROAD & RAIL
TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES
GAS UTILITIES
MULTI-UTILITIES
WATER UTILITIES
INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS & ENERGY TRADERS

6)  VERIFICATION & AUDITING

Please direct inquiries to Harris Fan by e-mail at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or by telephone at +852 2912 8037.

Several working days after completing the poll, some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to confirm their vote. Failing to do so may lead to their votes being nullified. If a respondent doesn't validate their vote by e-mail, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties will be prohibited from participating in future Asiamoney Polls.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, The results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment advisor, a financial advisor or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions.

