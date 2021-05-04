Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2021 Methodology

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invites institutional investors from around the world to assess their sell-side brokerage firms for Asian equities.

The detailed results will be published in the December issue of Asiamoney in print and online.

METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:

The poll covers the following markets:

Regional Asia (ex Australia & Japan) Domestic Australia Malaysia Bangladesh Pakistan China (A&B shares) Philippines Hong Kong SAR Singapore India Sri Lanka Indonesia Taiwan Japan Thailand Korea Vietnam

REGIONAL CATEGORIES:

To qualify for the regional categories, a brokerage must have significant research and sales presence in at least three of the following three key regions in Asia: Greater China, the rest of North Asia (particularly Korea or Japan), South Asia or Southeast Asia.

Regional and Overall Brokerages

Best regional brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) *

Best regional research (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best regional sales (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Most transformed brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) ** * Calculated by adding together the Best Regional Research and Best Regional Sales scores. ** Domestic market weightings are not used for this ranking.

Regional Sales and Research Analysts

Research

Best regional strategist

Best regional economist

Best regional quantitative / technical analyst

Best regional automobiles & components analyst

Best regional banks analyst

Best regional casinos & gaming analyst

Best regional consumer discretionary analyst

Best regional consumer staples analyst

Best regional diversified financials analyst

Best regional energy analyst

Best regional healthcare analyst

Best regional industrial analyst

Best regional insurance analyst

Best regional materials analyst

Best regional real estate analyst

Best regional semiconductors & semiconductor equipment analyst

Best regional software, Internet & service analyst

Best regional technology hardware & equipment analyst

Best regional telecommunication services analyst

Best regional transportation analyst

Best regional utilities analyst

Sales

Best regional salesperson

Best regional sales trader

Hedge Fund Services and Prime Broking Services

Best for overall services in hedge fund

Best for overall services in prime broking

DOMESTIC CATEGORIES:

Brokerages

Best domestic brokerage †

Best international brokerage †

Best for overall research

Best for overall sales

Best for corporate access

Best for execution † Calculated by adding together the Best Overall Research and Best Overall Sales scores in the respective domestic market

Individuals

Best economist

Best strategist

Best analyst for small/mid-caps

Best analyst per sector in the most frequently traded industries in that market

Best sales persons

Best sales traders

CALCULATION OF RESULTS:

Points for place

For all categories, a first place vote rewards three points; second place two points and third place one point.

One firm – one vote

To avoid any one institution having more influence than others of equal size, multiple responses are fractioned according to the total number received from that one institution.

AUM weightings

Each response is weighted according to the institution’s approximate asset size (total unleveraged Asian equity funds under management) in Asia-Pacific. Hedge fund firms will be weighted at six times their assets to reflect their higher turnover rate. The following table details the weightings according to asset size:

Asset size ($million) Multiplied by <50 0.5 50 - 200 1 201 - 500 4 501 - 2,000 8 2,001 - 5,000 12 5,001 - 10,000 16 >10,000 20

Domestic market weightings

For regional rankings , a domestic market weighting is used to compare brokerages as a whole in the region. The MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index (as of April 2021) is used as a guide to achieve this. The rationale is that the importance of markets varies across the region, so the points a brokerage receives in major markets should be weighted more than the points it receives in smaller markets. A similar sector weighting system is used to address the importance of the sectors within the region. Please refer to the following tables for a mathematical breakdown:

Domestic markets 70.00% Multiplied by - China (A&B shares) 4.13% 0.66 - Hong Kong (Local, H-shares, other) 25.58% 4.09 - India 8.80% 1.41 - Indonesia 1.11% 0.18 - Korea 12.16% 1.95 - Malaysia 1.25% 0.20 - Philippines 0.59% 0.09 - Singapore 2.04% 0.33 - Taiwan 12.62% 2.02 - Thailand 1.72% 0.27 Regional research 30.00% Multiplied by Strategy 3.00% 0.48 Economics 2.00% 0.32 Quantitative 1.00% 0.16 Automobiles & Components 0.69% 0.11 Banks 2.95% 0.47 Casinos & Gaming 0.19% 0.03 Consumer Discretionary 1.40% 0.22 Consumer Staples 1.32% 0.21 Diversified Financials 0.85% 0.14 Energy 0.69% 0.11 Health Care 1.20% 0.19 Industrials 1.11% 0.18 Insurance 1.28% 0.20 Materials 1.26% 0.20 Real Estate 1.08% 0.17 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 2.85% 0.46 Software, Internet & Services 2.88% 0.46 Technology Hardware & Equipment 2.86% 0.46 Telecommunication Services 0.48% 0.08 Transportation 0.29% 0.05 Utilities 0.63% 0.10 Regional sales 30.00% Multiplied by Overall sales services 30.00% 4.8

Research sector classifications:

SECTOR INDUSTRY AUTOMOBILES & COMPONENTS AUTO COMPONENTS AUTOMOBILES BANKS COMMERCIAL BANKS THRIFTS & MORTGAGE FINANCE CASINOS & GAMING CASINOS & GAMING CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY HOUSEHOLD DURABLES LEISURE EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS TEXTILES, APPAREL & LUXURY GOODS HOTELS, RESTAURANTS & LEISURE DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER SERVICES MEDIA DISTRIBUTORS INTERNET & CATALOG RETAIL MULTILINE RETAIL SPECIALTY RETAIL CONSUMER STAPLES FOOD & STAPLES RETAILING BEVERAGES FOOD PRODUCTS TOBACCO HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS PERSONAL PRODUCTS DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES CONSUMER FINANCE CAPITAL MARKETS ENERGY ENERGY EQUIPMENT & SERVICES OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS HEALTH CARE HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SERVICES HEALTH CARE TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICALS LIFE SCIENCES TOOLS & SERVICES INDUSTRIALS

(CONGLOMERATES/CAPITAL GOODS) AEROSPACE & DEFENSE BUILDING PRODUCTS CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT INDUSTRIAL CONGLOMERATES MACHINERY TRADING COMPANIES & DISTRIBUTORS INSURANCE INSURANCE MATERIALS CHEMICALS CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS CONTAINERS & PACKAGING METALS & MINING PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (REITS) REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT SEMICONDUCTORS &

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT SOFTWARE, INTERNET & SERVICES INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES IT SERVICES SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE & EQUIPMENT COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, INSTRUMENTS & COMPONENTS OFFICE ELECTRONICS TELECOMMUMICATION SERVICES DIVERSIFIED TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES TRANSPORTATION AIR FREIGHT & LOGISTICS AIRLINES MARINE ROAD & RAIL TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES GAS UTILITIES MULTI-UTILITIES WATER UTILITIES INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS & ENERGY TRADERS

6) VERIFICATION & AUDITING

Please direct inquiries to Harris Fan by e-mail at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or by telephone at +852 2912 8037.

Several working days after completing the poll, some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to confirm their vote. Failing to do so may lead to their votes being nullified. If a respondent doesn't validate their vote by e-mail, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties will be prohibited from participating in future Asiamoney Polls.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, The results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment advisor, a financial advisor or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions.