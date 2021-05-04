Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2021 Methodology
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invites institutional investors from around the world to assess their sell-side brokerage firms for Asian equities.
The detailed results will be published in the December issue of Asiamoney in print and online.
METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:
The poll covers the following markets:
|
Regional
|
Asia (ex Australia & Japan)
|
Domestic
|
Australia
|
Malaysia
|
Bangladesh
|
Pakistan
|
China (A&B shares)
|
Philippines
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Singapore
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
Indonesia
|
Taiwan
|
Japan
|
Thailand
|
Korea
|
Vietnam
REGIONAL CATEGORIES:
To qualify for the regional categories, a brokerage must have significant research and sales presence in at least three of the following three key regions in Asia: Greater China, the rest of North Asia (particularly Korea or Japan), South Asia or Southeast Asia.
Regional and Overall Brokerages
Best regional brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) *
Best regional research (Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Best regional sales (Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Most transformed brokerage (Asia ex Australia & Japan) **
* Calculated by adding together the Best Regional Research and Best Regional Sales scores. ** Domestic market weightings are not used for this ranking.
Regional Sales and Research Analysts
Research
Best regional strategist
Best regional economist
Best regional quantitative / technical analyst
Best regional automobiles & components analyst
Best regional banks analyst
Best regional casinos & gaming analyst
Best regional consumer discretionary analyst
Best regional consumer staples analyst
Best regional diversified financials analyst
Best regional energy analyst
Best regional healthcare analyst
Best regional industrial analyst
Best regional insurance analyst
Best regional materials analyst
Best regional real estate analyst
Best regional semiconductors & semiconductor equipment analyst
Best regional software, Internet & service analyst
Best regional technology hardware & equipment analyst
Best regional telecommunication services analyst
Best regional transportation analyst
Best regional utilities analyst
Sales
Best regional salesperson
Best regional sales trader
Hedge Fund Services and Prime Broking Services
Best for overall services in hedge fund
Best for overall services in prime broking
DOMESTIC CATEGORIES:
Brokerages
Best domestic brokerage†
Best international brokerage†
Best for overall research
Best for overall sales
Best for corporate access
Best for execution
† Calculated by adding together the Best Overall Research and Best Overall Sales scores in the respective domestic market
Individuals
Best economist
Best strategist
Best analyst for small/mid-caps
Best analyst per sector in the most frequently traded industries in that market
Best sales persons
Best sales traders
CALCULATION OF RESULTS:
Points for place
For all categories, a first place vote rewards three points; second place two points and third place one point.
One firm – one vote
To avoid any one institution having more influence than others of equal size, multiple responses are fractioned according to the total number received from that one institution.
AUM weightings
Each response is weighted according to the institution’s approximate asset size (total unleveraged Asian equity funds under management) in Asia-Pacific. Hedge fund firms will be weighted at six times their assets to reflect their higher turnover rate. The following table details the weightings according to asset size:
|Asset size ($million)
|Multiplied by
|<50
|0.5
|50 - 200
|1
|201 - 500
|4
|501 - 2,000
|8
|2,001 - 5,000
|12
|5,001 - 10,000
|16
|>10,000
|20
Domestic market weightings
For regional rankings, a domestic market weighting is used to compare brokerages as a whole in the region. The MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index (as of April 2021) is used as a guide to achieve this. The rationale is that the importance of markets varies across the region, so the points a brokerage receives in major markets should be weighted more than the points it receives in smaller markets. A similar sector weighting system is used to address the importance of the sectors within the region. Please refer to the following tables for a mathematical breakdown:
|
Domestic markets
|
70.00%
|
Multiplied by
|
- China (A&B shares)
|
4.13%
|
0.66
|
- Hong Kong (Local, H-shares, other)
|
25.58%
|
4.09
|
- India
|
8.80%
|
1.41
|
- Indonesia
|
1.11%
|
0.18
|
- Korea
|
12.16%
|
1.95
|
- Malaysia
|
1.25%
|
0.20
|
- Philippines
|
0.59%
|
0.09
|
- Singapore
|
2.04%
|
0.33
|
- Taiwan
|
12.62%
|
2.02
|
- Thailand
|
1.72%
|
0.27
|
Regional research
|
30.00%
|
Multiplied by
|
Strategy
|
3.00%
|
0.48
|
Economics
|
2.00%
|
0.32
|
Quantitative
|
1.00%
|
0.16
|
|
|
Automobiles & Components
|
0.69%
|
0.11
|
Banks
|
2.95%
|
0.47
|
Casinos & Gaming
|
0.19%
|
0.03
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
1.40%
|
0.22
|
Consumer Staples
|
1.32%
|
0.21
|
Diversified Financials
|
0.85%
|
0.14
|
Energy
|
0.69%
|
0.11
|
Health Care
|
1.20%
|
0.19
|
Industrials
|
1.11%
|
0.18
|
Insurance
|
1.28%
|
0.20
|
Materials
|
1.26%
|
0.20
|
Real Estate
|
1.08%
|
0.17
|
Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|
2.85%
|
0.46
|
Software, Internet & Services
|
2.88%
|
0.46
|
Technology Hardware & Equipment
|
2.86%
|
0.46
|
Telecommunication Services
|
0.48%
|
0.08
|
Transportation
|
0.29%
|
0.05
|
Utilities
|
0.63%
|
0.10
|
Regional sales
|
30.00%
|
Multiplied by
|
Overall sales services
|
30.00%
|
4.8
|
|
Research sector classifications:
|SECTOR
|INDUSTRY
|AUTOMOBILES & COMPONENTS
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|AUTOMOBILES
|BANKS
|COMMERCIAL BANKS
|THRIFTS & MORTGAGE FINANCE
|CASINOS & GAMING
|CASINOS & GAMING
|CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY
|HOUSEHOLD DURABLES
|LEISURE EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
|TEXTILES, APPAREL & LUXURY GOODS
|HOTELS, RESTAURANTS & LEISURE
|DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER SERVICES
|MEDIA
|DISTRIBUTORS
|INTERNET & CATALOG RETAIL
|MULTILINE RETAIL
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|CONSUMER STAPLES
|FOOD & STAPLES RETAILING
|BEVERAGES
|FOOD PRODUCTS
|TOBACCO
|HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS
|PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS
|DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES
|CONSUMER FINANCE
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|ENERGY
|ENERGY EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS
|HEALTH CARE
|HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES
|HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SERVICES
|HEALTH CARE TECHNOLOGY
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|PHARMACEUTICALS
|LIFE SCIENCES TOOLS & SERVICES
|INDUSTRIALS
(CONGLOMERATES/CAPITAL GOODS)
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|BUILDING PRODUCTS
|CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING
|ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|INDUSTRIAL CONGLOMERATES
|MACHINERY
|TRADING COMPANIES & DISTRIBUTORS
|INSURANCE
|INSURANCE
|MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
|CONTAINERS & PACKAGING
|METALS & MINING
|PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS
|REAL ESTATE
|REAL ESTATE
|REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (REITS)
|REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT
|SEMICONDUCTORS &
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
|SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT
|SOFTWARE, INTERNET & SERVICES
|INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|IT SERVICES
|SOFTWARE
|TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE & EQUIPMENT
|COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT
|COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS
|ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, INSTRUMENTS & COMPONENTS
|OFFICE ELECTRONICS
|TELECOMMUMICATION SERVICES
|DIVERSIFIED TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
|WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
|TRANSPORTATION
|AIR FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|AIRLINES
|MARINE
|ROAD & RAIL
|TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
|UTILITIES
|ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|GAS UTILITIES
|MULTI-UTILITIES
|WATER UTILITIES
|INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS & ENERGY TRADERS
6) VERIFICATION & AUDITING
Several working days after completing the poll, some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to confirm their vote. Failing to do so may lead to their votes being nullified. If a respondent doesn't validate their vote by e-mail, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.
Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties will be prohibited from participating in future Asiamoney Polls.
