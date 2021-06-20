Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2021

The growth of the renminbi means it is important to gauge the banks that are facilitating its use and rate the services they offer. Asiamoney’s RMB Poll – one of the region’s most comprehensive client-oriented surveys for assessing RMB services – asked corporate treasurers, financial institutions and institutional investors to pick the best service providers in the renminbi market.

Asiamoney’s 10th RMB poll received a total of 1,799 valid responses from 1,718 different companies, shining light on the importance of the market even as China’s government pushes renminbi internationalization lower down on its agenda as it continues opening its financial markets to international players.

Consisting of a quantitative market leaders section and a qualitative customer satisfaction section, respondents were asked to vote for the banks they use and rate the services they offered.