Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2022: Mutual Trust Bank

July 18, 2022
Mutual Trust Bank

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Mutual Trust Bank

After reading all the studies he could find about the economic benefits of diversity and inclusion, Syed Mahbubur Rahman decided to do something about it. The Mutual Trust Bank chief executive endeavoured to make his bank an exemplar in Bangladesh.

Two-plus years since taking over as CEO, Rahman can say his mission is accomplished.

MTB is increasingly recognized as a pioneer in Bangladesh for establishing equality for both customers and employees. To increase equality and develop an inclusive culture and benefit all stakeholders, MTB is turning to new and innovative banking solutions, policies and practices.

The key, Rahman says, is nurturing a workforce with diverse personnel, points of view and approaches to establish a culture of inclusivity and a sense of belonging, organized about a common purpose. The bank has implemented a series of initiatives to achieve true diversity, equality and inclusion.

A case in point: MTB’s Aporajita programme is dedicated to the advancement of all female employees. Gender balance is a tough task for any organization in Bangladesh's socio-economic condition, so MTB has made a point of doing its part to improve its gender balance.

