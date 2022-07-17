The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best bank for ESG 2022: Green Delta Capital

July 18, 2022
Green Delta Capital

Rafiqul Islam, Green Delta Capital

It is easy to be cynical about environmental, social and governance, but Green Delta Capital is all the proof sceptics need that environmentally friendly finance is a sound business proposition. Founded in 2010, the investment bank has quickly become one of the fastest growing in Bangladesh.

Green Delta, led by chief executive Rafiqul Islam, pretty much does it all, but its specialties are investment banking solutions such as syndication, IPOs, corporate advisory, and portfolio and wealth management. It does all these with a twist though: the greener the better.

At this point, Islam says, the bank doesn’t bother with deals that are perceived as environmentally damaging.

On the surface, this approach might seem out of step with profit opportunities in a developing nation such as Bangladesh. But there are ample ESG-related opportunities in the country, which has notoriously high pollution levels and suffers from devastating annual floods.

Green Delta’s driving philosophy, as Islam puts it, is looking at where and how the country is trying to change itself from an agriculture-based economy to a manufacturing economy to a tech-dominated economy.

