The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best international bank 2022: Standard Chartered

July 18, 2022
Share

Standard Chartered

View full 2022 results
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank.jpg
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered’s 117-year uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh makes for quite a sales pitch. So does being the only multinational, universal bank in an economy tipped to grow 7% in 2022, even as inflation, geopolitical turmoil and further bouts of Covid-19 cloud the outlook.

But local chief executive Naser Ezaz Bijoy’s bank wins our top international bank honour because of the pivotal role that Standard Chartered plays in keeping open access to the Bangladeshi economy as it attracts more manufacturing contracts.

The same goes for foreign investors enamoured with Bangladesh’s vast potential in sectors from energy and power to transportation and urban development.

StanChart boasts a near-20% share of all export and import financing, as well as an outsized role in power-generation financing and small and medium-sized enterprise lending by foreign banks.

It commands a leading position in retail finance too, with a strong share of bank card spending activity, one of the fast-growing internet banking apps and a track record for product innovation that prods local players to raise their game.

Over

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingBangladeshAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree