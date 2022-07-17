Best for digital solutions in Bangladesh 2022: bKash

bKash

Kamal Quadir, bKash Kamal Quadir, bKash

Banks tempted to protest over a non-bank winning the top digital solutions award can take solace from the way this particular fintech phenomenon is turning the heads of many of the globe’s most important financiers.

Since chief executive Kamal Quadir co-founded bKash in 2010, the mobile finance pioneer has scored investments from a who’s who of the world’s top innovators: Bill Gates, Jack Ma and, most recently, Masayoshi Son of SoftBank Vision Fund fame.

In a way, Quadir’s platform has been embraced by every family in a nation that has 165 million people and grand ambitions to be a manufacturing alternative to China and Vietnam. By the end of Asiamoney’s awards consideration period, bKash’s universe of active users had exceeded 60 million.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, bKash added more than 12 million new daily customers, 258 distributors and 284 customer-care points. While bKash has been Bangladesh’s top mobile finance name, the team isn’t resting on its laurels.

When the pandemic arrived in early 2020, officials at the central bank told Asiamoney that bKash would, for better or worse, find itself in the role of an alternative lifeline for financial transactions.

This