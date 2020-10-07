The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Cambodia's best international bank 2018: CIMB

October 08, 2020
CIMB

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
This award could be as much a lifetime achievement gong for CIMB Cambodia boss Bun Yin as it is for the Malaysian-owned bank he has run since 2015. Indeed, the mere fact that he is alive to accept it is achievement enough, with this country’s tragic history. Born in 1956, Yin survived the Khmer Rouge genocide as a 19-year-old to become the banker he always wanted to be, and one well respected by competitors, peers and staff alike.

Bun Yin, CIMB

That’s evident from the low staff turnover at his bank. The attrition rate in Cambodia’s financial sector is 11%. Indeed, during meetings with bankers in Phnom Penh, Asiamoney was often asked if we knew of any suitable candidates for hire. But under the popular Yin’s tutelage, CIMB measures its staff turnover at 6.42%.

Yin keeps his loan book under scrutiny too: CIMB’s non-performing loans ratio is 0.19%, against total loans just shy of $504 million, and well below the industry average of 2.4%.

Loans and deposits grew by 30% and 33% respectively this year at CIMB, and the bank expects profits of $14 million for the full year.

