Hong Kong's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2022: Citi

Citi

When a bank has been operating in a market for more than a century, it is bound to have established deep ties with a host of businesses, from the small and medium-sized companies to the largest, privately owned blue-chip conglomerates.

That is the case for Citi, which was the first US financial institution to set up shop in Hong Kong and which has been there for about 120 years. It has roughly 4,600 staff in Hong Kong, serving more than one million clients, retail and corporate. Last year was a good one for Citi Hong Kong: it beat its revenue target by 5% and its pre-tax earnings goal by 17%. Loans and deposits grew 6% and 13%, respectively.

Citi is among the top international and leading investment banks in Hong Kong. This year, it takes two of our awards: best corporate bank and best bank for diversity and inclusion.

The bank’s corporate banking prowess is clear from its impressive client base of more than 900 names. These are covered by three dedicated teams – for corporates, financial institutions and global subsidiaries.

Citi provides a wide range of best-in-class offerings, across foreign exchange, structured finance, syndicated loans, derivatives, securities lending, custody, trade finance and cash management.

