The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best bank for SMEs 2021: Hang Seng Bank

June 16, 2021
Share

Hang Seng Bank

View full 2021 results
Donald Lam, Head of Commercial Banking, Hang Seng Bank.jpg
Donald Lam, Hang Seng Bank

Covid-19 relief and response activities were the central theme in almost all of this year's awards pitches to Asiamoney. Every part of the global market has been touched by the pandemic, with governments, agencies and banks working double-time to keep the economy, markets and businesses functioning. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have naturally required more support, with Hang Seng Bank stepping up to the plate in Hong Kong.

Hang Seng's efforts started almost as soon as the pandemic spread. The bank responded quickly to the Hong Kong government's special loan guarantee scheme in early 2020, allowing SMEs to pre-register online for priority processing of their applications. Hang Seng has a dedicated online platform to make the application process easy and convenient for SMEs.

Under the leadership of Donald Lam, head of commercial banking, the bank also introduced other offerings for SMEs, for example extending payment periods for trade loans and deferring principal repayments. Hang Seng worked with trade associations to hold seminars and set up a dedicated hotline and email to respond to queries from SMEs.

SMEs

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingHong KongAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree