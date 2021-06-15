Hong Kong's best digital bank 2021: Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Ann Kung, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ann Kung, Bank of China (Hong Kong)

It may take some time for a large, state-owned bank to get its digital initiatives off the ground, but Bank of China Hong Kong proves that when it does, it can be a resounding success.

It started in 2019 when BOCHK, under the leadership of Ann Kung, deputy chief executive, rejigged its business through additions to its digital offerings. The bank began to look at the services it provides to customers through a new lens, with additional metrics included to gauge success. For instance, BOCHK uses a Net Promoter Score and Customer Happiness Index to ensure that its products and services are meeting expectations.

This approach put BOCHK in a superior position when the pandemic hit, allowing it to encourage more of its customers to use digital banking, thus keeping the business running when physical contact was restricted.

The bank had been poised to make updates to its apps, enhancing the capabilities to which customers had access.