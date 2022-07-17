India's best bank for ESG 2022: IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank

Roopa Satish, IndusInd Bank Roopa Satish, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank, India’s fifth-largest private-sector lender by assets, has consistently embraced environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, ensuring they are embedded in every aspect of its business.

During Asiamoney’s awards period, the lender set up a dedicated sustainable banking unit with a focus on ESG in business, risk and operations. Only a handful of Indian banks have such a unit, but for IndusInd it was a logical step to move its sustainability mission to the next stage.

This means that across commercial lending, micro-finance, sustainable finance and governance matters, an ESG filter is applied. Thanks to these efforts, IndusInd was the only Indian bank in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index Yearbook for 2022, 2021 and 2020. The report assesses over 7,500 firms globally.

Under the leadership of Roopa Satish, who is IndusInd’s country head for sustainable banking and corporate social responsibility, as well as head of portfolio management and decision science, the firm has been meeting its climate finance targets since 2019.

For the year to the end of March 2021, 2.85%