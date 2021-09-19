Indonesia's best bank for SMEs 2021: Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises around the world have been among those worst affected by the pandemic. While governments have rolled out support for these businesses, banks have also had to do their part by adapting their policies and practices to accommodate the rapidly changing financials and behaviour of SMEs. In Indonesia, none did better than Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

BRI, led by president director Sunarso, says SMEs were its focus during the pandemic; the bank made sure working capital was available and debt payments were accommodated. By the end of 2020, BRI performed credit restructuring worth Rp186.6 trillion ($13 billion) for 2.9 million MSMEs – under Supari, its director of micro business, and Amam Sukriyanto, who took on the position of director of small and medium business in January this year. The bank also worked with the available government guarantee schemes to disburse credit to select companies.

During the pandemic, BRI says its strategy was "business follows stimulus”. This meant the bank helped to implement the government's national economic recovery plan as a way of growing its business and assisting its customers.

