Indonesia's best bank for SMEs 2022: OCBC NISP

OCBC NISP

Small and medium-sized enterprises are often described as Indonesia’s growth engines. But they also took one of the biggest beatings during the pandemic as lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains impacted their operations.

The government and banks rose to the occasion by providing subsidies and other financing options to tide businesses over. But OCBC NISP, which is majority owned by Singapore’s OCBC, stood out for its commitment and timely solutions for SMEs.

The bank, which won Asiamoney’s Indonesia SME award in 2018 and 2019, wins this year thanks to its out-of-the-box approach, led by a new product for commercial property loans (CPL). In August 2021, OCBC NISP launched a pilot product called CPL Kendali to address customers’ pain points and their need for lower interest rates.

Kendali, which means control in Bahasa Indonesia, allows SME customers to manage their loans and cash more freely. For example, a higher cash balance in a customer’s current account can be adjusted against the loan, reducing the interest payments as well as the tenor of the loan.

The product became an instant hit as customers could cut their interest rates to as low as 0%.