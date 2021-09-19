The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Indonesia's best digital bank 2021: Bank Mandiri

September 20, 2021
Bank Mandiri

Darmawan Junaidi, Bank Mandiri

The lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 showed how important it was for banks to have up-to-date technology and easily accessible digital banking services to survive.

In Indonesia, nearly every bank reported growth in digital transactions over the last year. But it was Bank Mandiri’s offerings and client support that impressed Asiamoney the most, making it the best digital bank in Indonesia this year.

Mandiri, whose chief executive Darmawan Junaidi was appointed in late 2020, started its digital journey with internet banking in 2003 and can now boast that 96% of all its transactions are conducted digitally.

One development that helped to make this possible was the launch of online account opening in April 2020. This new capability appealed to customers; in the first quarter of 2021, more than 450,000 accounts had been opened online, with a daily average of about 3,000.

Existing users also received an update to their digital experience when Mandiri transformed its online banking into ‘Livin' by Mandiri’ in early 2021. The label and updated platform were created to reflect the integration of customers' daily banking needs with their lifestyle.

The

