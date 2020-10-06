The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best bank for CSR 2018: Maybank

October 07, 2020
Maybank

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
Maybank is serious about saving tigers, not just for Malaysia but for the world. The bank’s philanthropic arm, the Maybank Foundation, has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to protect tigers in Malaysia’s Belum-Temenggor forest in Perak state. The forest, which borders Thailand, is one of the world’s main habitats for endangered Malayan tigers, and is deemed a priority site in the Malaysian government’s conservation action plan.

Maybank says naturalists funded by the foundation have covered more than 5,000 square kilometres of dense jungle by foot patrol, de-activating traps and snares set to catch tigers otherwise bound for Asia’s markets. The foundation estimates that it saved 177 tigers and other animals crucial to maintaining the natural ecosystem. Alongside these on-the-ground efforts, Maybank has funded community awareness and education initiatives to deter poaching, such as this year’s Art of The Tiger and the MyTiger Values art competition, aimed at underlining the importance of protecting the tiger populations among Malaysia’s youth.

