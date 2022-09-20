Malaysia's best Islamic bank 2022: Public Islamic Bank

Public Islamic Bank

In close to 30 years of offering Shariah-compliant products and services, Public Islamic Bank has become part of Malaysia’s market infrastructure, paving the way for the industry and its constellation of issuers and investors.

These days, however, Public Islamic Bank, led by chief executive Syamsul Azuan bin Ahmad Fauzi, is helping to plot a course toward a more vibrant future. It is leading the way for Islamic banks veering toward green finance.

With sustainability in mind, the bank has introduced packages and products that are not just profit-driven, but aimed at forging a more carbon-neutral Malaysia.

In 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia validated Public Islamic Bank’s leadership role in the field and made it a member of the central bank’s Value-Based Intermediation Work Group. It’s an industry-wide initiative that aims to align Islamic finance business models. The idea is to harmonize Shariah investment objectives and those aimed at incentivizing behaviour that leads to greater accord between economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Public Islamic Bank has taken its retail investors along on its sustainability journey with two high-impact ventures.

One