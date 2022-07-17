The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

Myanmar's best bank for SMEs 2022: uab bank

July 18, 2022
Share

uab bank

View full 2022 results
Christopher Loh, uab bank.jpg
Christopher Loh, uab bank

Running a bank during the Covid-19 crisis in Myanmar is hard enough. Throw in a military coup and the situation becomes far worse.

Privately owned uab bank faced these challenges head on, winning several of Asiamoney’s awards – best domestic bank in Myanmar for 2022, best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises and best for environmental, social and governance.

uab suffered a tough three months immediately after the military coup on February 1, 2021. About 30% of the bank’s employees did not show up for work because they were too afraid to venture out during the political turmoil and street protests. uab chose to respect every individual's, member of staff's and customer's decision as much as possible.

The firm paid all its employees in full during that period, between February and April. It then gave them the option of either leaving or staying on, says Christopher Loh, chief executive and managing director of uab bank.

In the end, there were no layoffs: instead, uab hired more than 200 employees in 2021 and is now hiring another 2,000 for its sales teams.

Despite

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSoutheast AsiaBankingMyanmarAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree