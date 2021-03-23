The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Sri Lanka's best domestic bank 2021: People's Bank

March 23, 2021
Share

People's Bank

View full 2021 results
Ranjith Kodituwakku, People's Bank.jpg
Ranjith Kodituwakku, People's Bank

Sri Lanka’s banks had seemed poised for a recovery in early 2020: almost a year had passed since the bomb attacks which killed more than 250 people, hitting tourism and other businesses. But then the pandemic struck.

All of Sri Lanka's banks took steps to support customers seeking financial assistance during the crisis. But People's Bank stood out as the best domestic bank because of its long-standing efforts to lead Sri Lanka's digital banking developments (it won our award for best digital bank in Sri Lanka last year). That put the bank in the best position to deal with the difficulties created by the pandemic.

While other banks ramped up their digital banking efforts to cater to isolated populations, People's Bank was able to benefit from the work it had started in 2015, allowing its customers to bank safely.

The state bank, led by chief executive Ranjith Kodituwakku, was able to keep about 80% of its 741 branches and service centres open in 2020, despite lockdowns in Sri Lanka.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingSri LankaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree