Best Bank Awards

Taiwan's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: Standard Chartered

July 18, 2022
Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered may have a global agenda around diversity and inclusion, but the great thing about the franchise is that each of its markets has some autonomy in giving D&I a local twist. That’s the case for StanChart in Taiwan, which takes Asiamoney’s award for best bank for D&I in Taiwan this year.

StanChart’s D&I initiatives revolve around a fair bit of volunteering from its staff, workshops to create awareness and celebrating big days and events such as Pride month.

In the past year, well-being (physical and mental) has been in focus: StanChart invited external specialists to forums to tackle stigma around well-being. More generally, the bank’s D&I council for Taiwan supports gender equality, LGBT+Q inclusion, disability equality and diversified suppliers.

On gender equality, for example, 69% of StanChart staff in Taiwan are women; at management level, 60% of the staff are women.

In 2021, the bank organized more than 20 D&I activities, involving more than 1,750 employees. StanChart’s D&I posts on Facebook reached about 8.5 million people in Taiwan.

Whether it is international women’s day, or international men’s day, or world mental health month, or international day for people with disabilities, StanChart Taiwan shows its commitment and support to every segment of the population.

