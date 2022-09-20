The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Thailand's best bank for CSR 2022: Bank of Ayudhya

September 21, 2022
Bank of Ayudhya

Seiichiro Akita, Bank of Ayudhya

With a history dating back 77 years, Bank of Ayudhya has long been a vital part of the fabric of Thailand. It proved that time and again in the past two years, too, especially with its leadership in corporate social responsibility.

Krungsri, as Bank of Ayudhya is known, stepped up like no other institution as the pandemic hit. At the end of 2021, its emergency assistance programmes for vulnerable enterprises and households accounted for about 9% of its total outstanding loans.

Soft loans and special rehabilitation loan programmes providing liquidity support for SMEs rose 3.1% last year, helping to stabilize at-risk companies.

Krungsri found itself working closely with government ministries to mobilize resources quickly and productively. It worked hand-in-glove with Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Education’s Office of the Basic Education Commission and Equitable Education Fund.

The bank, which is led by president and CEO Seiichiro Akita, has four CSR pillars. One, creating sustainability value, or creating an understanding of social responsibility and sustainability among employees and executives and promoting the long-term participation of stakeholders.

