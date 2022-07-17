Uzbekistan's best bank for CSR 2022: Orient Finans Bank

Orient Finans Bank

Orient Finans Bank’s year was, statistically speaking, a study in how to succeed even in the harshest of economic environments.

Total assets grew about 10%, year on year, to $542 million. The firm’s loan portfolio rose to $335 million from $327 million in 2020. Net profit increased 25% year on year, to $30 million, while return on assets jumped to 7.05% from 5%. The bank boasts the lowest non-performing loan ratio in the country.

The retail portfolio has grown by more than 60% over the last year thanks to rebounding demand for car loans and the bank’s newest mortgage products.

But where OFB really shines is in its commitment to corporate social responsibility. That includes spending about 15% of net profit ($4.5 million) on Covid-related medical support and various local charities and support services.

Beyond that, OFB’s funding supports local programmes offering aid for Uzbeks who have been displaced by natural disasters. The bank funds everything from oncology treatments and financial literacy to culture and youth sports.

