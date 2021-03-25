The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Uzbekistan's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Asakabank

March 25, 2021
Share

Asakabank

View full 2021 results
Nodirbek Saydullaev, Asaka Bank.jpg
Nodirbek Saydullaev, Asakabank

The 25th year of Asakabank’s existence did not go as planned. As Covid-19 slammed global growth, Uzbekistan’s second-largest bank found itself in crisis-management mode rather than busy making deals.

But kudos to chairman Nodirbek Saydullaev and his team for making a go of such a chaotic year in the financial markets. Asaka topped up assets to roughly $4.3 billion by January – up from $3.7 billion a year earlier.

Granted, that increase of almost 14% looks tepid when you compare it with average asset growth of 63% a year between 2016 and 2018. But in a year in which the US, Europe and Japan all stumbled and China had its slowest growth in three decades, Asaka shareholders have little cause for complaint.

Saydullaev is a study in understatement when explaining the secret of Asaka’s success in volatile times. “The rapid pace of modern life puts forward new requirements for banks in Uzbekistan,” he says. “It is necessary to constantly expand the range of services and improve the quality of service.”

Expanded

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsCentral AsiaBankingUzbekistanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree