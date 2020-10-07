The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Vietnam's best corporate and investment bank 2018: Credit Suisse

October 07, 2020
Share

Credit Suisse

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Every year, Vietnam’s capital markets take the next step in their long-term development, growing in size and maturity. And each year, investment bankers fight tooth and nail over the deals that pepper the market: a few chunky IPOs and equity placements here; a couple of government debt sales and syndicated loans there. It all adds up.

This year, the award for best corporate and investment bank goes to Credit Suisse, which has out-thought and out-performed all of its rivals. If a big deal stormed the market, chances are Credit Suisse was involved. Take the $2.2 billion equity raise in May for Vinhomes, the largest-ever onshore equity offering and the biggest southeast Asian real estate deal since 2010.

Le Hoai Anh, Head of Vietnam Coverage, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse.jpg
Le Hoai Anh, Credit Suisse

The Swiss institution was sole adviser to the residential property firm’s parent Vingroup on the strategic investment by GIC and joint global coordinator on Vinhomes’ subsequent $1.35 billion initial equity offering.

It was sole bookrunner and lead manager on another landmark deal, the concurrent $160 million convertible bond and $150 million equity placement by property firm Novaland in April, and was mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on consumer finance FE Credit’s second international syndicated loan transaction in June 2017, a deal that was increased to $185 million from $100 million because of the strong demand.

Under the guidance of Vietnam IBCM coverage head Le Hoai Anh, Credit Suisse has become the investment bank to beat, pipping Deutsche Bank to first place in the equity capital market rankings in the 12 months to the end of May, according to Dealogic, and trouncing all other comers in M&A.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingVietnamAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree