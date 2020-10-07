Vietnam's best corporate and investment bank 2018: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Every year, Vietnam’s capital markets take the next step in their long-term development, growing in size and maturity. And each year, investment bankers fight tooth and nail over the deals that pepper the market: a few chunky IPOs and equity placements here; a couple of government debt sales and syndicated loans there. It all adds up.

This year, the award for best corporate and investment bank goes to Credit Suisse, which has out-thought and out-performed all of its rivals. If a big deal stormed the market, chances are Credit Suisse was involved. Take the $2.2 billion equity raise in May for Vinhomes, the largest-ever onshore equity offering and the biggest southeast Asian real estate deal since 2010.

The Swiss institution was sole adviser to the residential property firm’s parent Vingroup on the strategic investment by GIC and joint global coordinator on Vinhomes’ subsequent $1.35 billion initial equity offering.

It was sole bookrunner and lead manager on another landmark deal, the concurrent $160 million convertible bond and $150 million equity placement by property firm Novaland in April, and was mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on consumer finance FE Credit’s second international syndicated loan transaction in June 2017, a deal that was increased to $185 million from $100 million because of the strong demand.

Under the guidance of Vietnam IBCM coverage head Le Hoai Anh, Credit Suisse has become the investment bank to beat, pipping Deutsche Bank to first place in the equity capital market rankings in the 12 months to the end of May, according to Dealogic, and trouncing all other comers in M&A.