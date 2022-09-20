Vietnam's best domestic bank 2022: Techcombank

Techcombank

When a lender’s motto is “change banking, change lives”, it attracts attention. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, also known as Techcombank, should be taken seriously with its ambitions to become one of the top 10 banks in southeast Asia and more than triple its market capitalization to $20 billion in the next five years.

To achieve these goals, the bank will focus on best practices and delivering outstanding service to customers, whether for mortgages, current account savings accounts (Casa) or wealth management.

Consumers lie at the heart of everything Techcombank does. The bank, led by chief executive Jens Lottner, has invested heavily in data to understand its customers at a granular level and identify the most valuable customer segments. It has also made big efforts to provide the most relevant services for corporates and individuals.

In November, Techcombank launched its mobile banking app, which enables customers to access a full range of retail banking products and services. The app quickly notched up 5.1 million users. About 38% of new bank accounts are now opened digitally, while 28% of credit cards are issued digitally.

Techcombank has made one of its missions clear: to lead the digital transformation of Vietnam’s financial industry, enabling individuals, businesses and corporations to progress and thrive sustainably.